A hot and mostly dry week will provide great beach weather for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, plenty of sunshine and only minimal chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said heat index values should be in the mid- to upper 90s at times, and may top 100 on Thursday and Friday.
On Monday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 89 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 70, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 86 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 70, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 86 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said the chances for showers and storms are 50% Wednesday night, 20% Thursday and Thursday night, 20% Friday night, and 20% Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 89, 90, 88 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 74, 75, 73 and 71.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans also forecasts a warm and mostly dry week, with maybe a thundershower north of Madison Monday night, isolated showers and storms Wednesday, a possible few showers and storms Wednesday night, isolated showers and storms Thursday, a possible few showers and storms Thursday night, isolated storms Saturday, and a few showers and storms Sunday and next Monday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through next Monday, with highs near 90, 90, 89, 92, 94, 92, 88 and 86, and overnight lows around 71, 71, 74, 75, 72, 74, 72 and 71.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 89 at 3:37 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 107 for July 14, set in 1936.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 63 at 4:37 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 44 for July 14, set in 1950.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 2.14 inches, 0.17 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 7.3 inches, 0.79 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 23.11 inches, 4.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 14 is 1.59 inches in 1893.