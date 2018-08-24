The last thing Dane County needs is more rain, but that's exactly what is in the forecast for Friday.
Forecasters are predicting an inch of rain in two separate periods, first Friday morning and then again late in the day and early evening, putting more pressure on waterlogged ground and overloaded storm sewers.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 4:30 p.m. Friday for Madison's Near East Side, because of flooding from water released through the Tenney Dam overflowing onto city streets.
Certain streets have closed sections, and other could be closed if flooding increases.
The storms moving through on Friday could also produce hail and unfortunately, locally heavy rainfall.
There are small chances for storms Saturday morning and Saturday night, but pretty good chances for thunderstorms, some severe, on Sunday into Monday morning.
Those storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday through Tuesday.
Heat index values could reach the mid- to upper 90s on Sunday and the mid-90s on Monday, the Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said high temperatures should reach 68 on Friday, 83 on Saturday, 89 on Sunday and Monday, and 85 on Tuesday.
Rain chances continue most of next week.
Cooler air moves in Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday, Thursday and next Friday.
Thursday's high of 77 was 2 degrees below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 23, set in 1947.
The low of 54 was 4 degrees below normal and 11 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1952.
No rain fell at the airport on Thursday, keeping the August rainfall total at 8.44 inches, 5.21 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 23 was 3.00 inches in 1910.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 17.23 inches of rain, 5.28 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 34.07 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 10.29 inches above normal.