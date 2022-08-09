This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
