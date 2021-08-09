This evening in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
A tornado with winds up to 150 mph tore through Grant County Saturday night, destroying six homes and 11 other structures in the Boscobel area.
No injuries were reported but the storm damaged homes, agriculture buildings and flattened cornfields in and around Boscobel.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's fo…
After a series of severe storms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday, more thunderstorms are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may co…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or rain…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
Q: What holds clouds up, and why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?