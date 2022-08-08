This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
