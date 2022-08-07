 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics