Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.