Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

