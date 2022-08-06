 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

