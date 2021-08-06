Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.