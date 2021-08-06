This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, …
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Th…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSW a…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be pre…