Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.