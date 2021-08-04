 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

