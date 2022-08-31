Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.