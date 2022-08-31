For the drive home in Madison: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
