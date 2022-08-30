 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

