Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
