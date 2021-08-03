Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.