Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

