Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

