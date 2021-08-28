For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
