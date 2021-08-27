 Skip to main content
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

