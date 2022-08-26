For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
