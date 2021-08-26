For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Storms that could be severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A construction worker has died and another has been injured after they were struck by lightning in Dunn County.
"Hot and humid conditions will quickly return for much of the week with thunderstorms at times," the National Weather Service predicts.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Storms are likely for southern Wisconsin on Saturday and chances will continue at times over the next week, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Along with the heat, showers and storms could bring heavy rain over the next few days for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin
The storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, so the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain and flooding is greater over western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a wa…