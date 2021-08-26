 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

