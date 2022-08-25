For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
