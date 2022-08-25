 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

