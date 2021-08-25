 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Power crews work long shifts to restore power in Rhode Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics