Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
