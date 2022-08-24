Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.