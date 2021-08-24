 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dark shelf cloud hovers over Minneapolis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics