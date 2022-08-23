This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
