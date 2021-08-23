 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

