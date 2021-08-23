This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"Hot and humid conditions will quickly return for much of the week with thunderstorms at times," the National Weather Service predicts.
