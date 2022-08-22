This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
