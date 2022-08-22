 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

