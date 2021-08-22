 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Motorists pass stranded vehicle in flooded road

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics