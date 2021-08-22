Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
