Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

