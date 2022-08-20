Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
