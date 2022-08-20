Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.