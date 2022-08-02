For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
