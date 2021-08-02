This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
