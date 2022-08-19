Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.