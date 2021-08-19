This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
