This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it wi…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The Madison area …
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Madison folks sho…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.