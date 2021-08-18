Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
