Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

