Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.