Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

