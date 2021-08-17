Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
