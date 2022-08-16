This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
