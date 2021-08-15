This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
