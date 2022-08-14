 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

