Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.