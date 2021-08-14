 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

