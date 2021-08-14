This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
