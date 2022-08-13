 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

