This evening in Madison: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Madiso…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today.…
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like …
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.