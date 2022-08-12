This evening in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
