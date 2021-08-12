Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.