 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics