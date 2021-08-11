Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Thursday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.