Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

