This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Madiso…
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.