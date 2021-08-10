Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.61. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A tornado with winds up to 150 mph tore through Grant County Saturday night, destroying six homes and 11 other structures in the Boscobel area.
No injuries were reported but the storm damaged homes, agriculture buildings and flattened cornfields in and around Boscobel.
Wisconsinites in the south central and south eastern part of the state could see another round of severe storms with the potential for hail, strong winds and tornados Tuesday afternoon.
After a series of severe storms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday, more thunderstorms are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
